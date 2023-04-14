Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

Well, that’s one free agent that the Pittsburgh Steelers won’t be getting. It seemed at first like Bud Dupree was headed for a reunion with the team that drafted him. The Tennessee Titans linebacker was one of the few big names left in free agency. Unfortunately, Bud Dupree won’t be reuniting with the Steelers for now. He is instead headed to the Atlanta Falcons, per Adam Schefter.

“Former Titans and Steelers’ LB Bud Dupree is signing a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons, as @ZachKleinWSB reported.”

Steelers fans are familiar with Bud Dupree’s incredible play. The star linebacker was drafted by the team in 2015 in the first round, and he immediately made an impact on the team. Lining up opposite of TJ Watt, Dupree was able to unleash hell on opposing QBs. He recorded at least four sacks in his entire stint in Pittsburgh. He eventually broke out in 2019, recording a career-high 11 sacks.

Dupree parlayed his strong play into a lucrative contract with the Titans. However, the former Steelers linebacker couldn’t replicate the same level of play in Tennessee. Injuries played a part in his struggles, as he only played in 11 games for two seasons. He recorded a total of seven sacks in two years: less than ideal numbers for a player of his caliber. He was eventually released by the Titans.

Bud Dupree now joins a Falcons roster that is suddenly teeming with talent on defense. They signed the likes of Jessie Bates, Calais Campbell, and recently traded for Jeff Okudah. The Steelers will miss their former edge rushing star… but hey, at least he didn’t sign with an AFC North team, right?