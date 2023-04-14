Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a sneaky move on Friday morning, agreeing to terms on a one-year contract with former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Tanner Muse, league sources told Tom Pelissero of NFL Network and Brook Pryor of ESPN.

A former third-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders, Muse was waived after not playing a single snap for Las Vegas. He was promptly picked up by Seattle and has spent the last two seasons with the Seahawks, appearing in 23 games.

While he was on the field for just 80 defensive snaps in the two seasons combined, Muse’ real value came on special teams, as he played at least 65 percent of the snaps as an ace in each of his two seasons in Seattle.

Muse, who was a restricted free agent, was not tendered an offer by the Seahawks, leaving their fans upset as they watched him agree to a contract with the Steelers.

It’s a sneaky move for Pittsburgh, who had multiple special teamers in Miles Boykin, Marcus Allen and Benny Snell hit free agency.

Both Steelers and Seahawks fans took to Twitter to react to the move.

This Twitter user is clearly not pleased that the team did not offer Muse a short-term contract.

Kinda wish we resigned him to a short deal — 𝒫𝒶𝓉 (@PatGoBrrr) April 14, 2023

Steelers lost a chunk of special teams contributors this offseason. Muse should help alleviate that void. https://t.co/BWQHMXNWZV — Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) April 14, 2023

Meanwhile, this Steelers fan is pleased that Muse will be restocking the special teams cupboard, so to speak.

Another fan couldn’t resist sharing footage of Muse in action during a Seahawks playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers.

While the Muse contract won’t make many headlines, it’s a solid depth move ahead of the NFL Draft.