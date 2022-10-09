‘Nothing mystical about it’: Mike Tomlin keeps it real after Bills whoop Steelers all over the field

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t hold back when describing the team’s brutal loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 on Sunday.

To say that the Steelers simply lost is an understatement, as they got absolutely obliterated with the Bills running away with the 38-3 victory. The 35-point loss is Pittsburgh’s biggest defeat since Mike Tomlin took over in 2007.

As NFL Research pointed out, it is also the Steelers’ largest margin of defeat since 1989 when they got manhandled by the Cleveland Browns 51-0.

Tomlin was brutally honest about the defeat, emphasizing that they didn’t live up to expectations were just no match to the kind of football Buffalo played at home.

“No need to sugarcoat it. We got handled today. Nothing mystical about it,” Tomlin said, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

Mike Tomlin expressed optimism that the Steelers can bounce back from the defeat and they won’t always play as bad as they did on Sunday afternoon. However, the whole team is taking accountability for the loss and accepts the fact that they did not play what they are truly capable of.

At 1-4 on the season, the outlook on the Steelers’ campaign is certainly not looking good. The injury absence of TJ Watt has not helped, but their problem is definitely more than just defense.

Pittsburgh plays Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next, which is certainly not ideal as they continue to struggle. However, if they want to turn things around, winning against a tough team could be the spark they need.