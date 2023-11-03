Matt Canada might have found the secret to first quarter success with the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense, breaking an ugly slump in the process.

Has distance been the key variable holding back Matt Canada and the Pittsburgh Steelers offense? Specifically, the distance from the coaches' booth to the sideline?

Following a change in perspective for the Steelers offensive coordinator, the team finally got off to a quick start. RB Najee Harris' 10-yard touchdown run against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night was the first time Pittsburgh scored points on their first drive of a game, per ESPN Stats and Info.

That leaves the New York Jets as the only team in the NFL with zero opening-drive points this season.

It was an impressive start to the game for the Steelers on offense for a change. QB Kenny Pickett, playing through a painful rib injury, connected with four different receivers on his first four completions. Harris had two carries for 14 cards, including his 10-yard touchdown plunge.

Much has been made about offensive coordinator Matt Canada and his offense, which ranks 29th in scoring so far this season, despite high expectations coming into the season.

The team did make a major change before Week 9's showdown with the Titans: Canada, who usually calls plays from upstairs in stadiums, positioned himself on the sidelines at the…demand? request? of head coach Mike Tomlin.

Canada's new perspective on things didn't seem to last too long, however. The Steelers' next two drives both ended in punts, before their final drive of the first half ended in a 29-yard Chris Boswell field goal to tie the game up at 10.

The Titans took the lead 13-10 before the half ended.