The Steelers are making a change for Matt Canada for their game against the Titans but it's not what the fans have in mind.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for their Thursday night game against the Tennessee Titans despite questions still surrounding the offensive coordinator, Matt Canada. Fans have been asking for a change for a while, but head coach Mike Tomlin hasn't moved on from Canada.

On Thursday, it turns out Pittsburgh will be trying something new out with Matt Canada, even though the fans are ready for him to be fired. Usually, Canada calls plays from the booth, but he will be on the sidelines on Thursday night, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

“A tweak in the play-calling process for the Steelers tonight: Offensive coordinator Matt Canada will be on the sideline, sources say. He usually calls games from upstairs. Will now be in close proximity to Mike Tomlin and the players as he calls plays vs. the Titans.”

It's not the offensive coordinator change Steelers fans are hoping for, but it is something new Pittsburgh is trying out. Canada will be on the sidelines alongside Tomlin, which could be a huge help for the veteran play caller.

With that said, it's hard to imagine that makes a major change to the Steelers' offense. They've been one of the more pathetic teams in the league on that side of the ball. So, it's not clear why Tomlin and the coaching staff want Canada on the sideline.

This could be the Steelers‘ last attempt to fix whatever issue is going on with Matt Canada and the offense. Thursday night is a pivotal matchup for Pittsburgh, as they're still in the hunt to win the AFC North. With that said, we'll see if this move actually makes a change to the offense.