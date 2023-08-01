The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Joey Porter Jr. with the first pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson, who joined the Steelers in free agency, detailed what it is like for him to mentor the rookie cornerback in training camp.

“Joey is just a sponge,” Patrick Peterson said of Joey Porter Jr., via NFL.com. “Joey loves the game. Joey wants to be a guy that's recognized in this game. He's asking me questions each and every day — you guys are gonna see today when we have downtime — he's asking me how he can get better with his technique.”

Porter Jr. is clearly taking all that he can from Peterson, and eight-time Pro Bowler. Any rookie cornerback should if they have a player with that type of experience on the team. Peterson explained the message he has for Porter Jr. regarding his career.

“Like I told him when we first got here: He's the future. At some point, you're going to be out there on the field and you're going to have to take the bull by the horns,” Peterson said, via NFL.com. “And not only take the bull by the horns, but be able to help the other guys come along as well.”

Porter Jr.'s dad was a member of the Steelers for eight seasons after being drafted by the team in 1999. He won a Super bowl with the team in the 2005 season.

Porter Jr. was expected to go in the first round of the NFL Draft, so going in the second round provides him some motivation. He has a chance to become a key piece of a team that usually has a strong defense.