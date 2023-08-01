The trailer for the Week 5 showdown between the New York Jets and the Denver Broncos in Mile High City has already been made, and it's got everyone buzzing, including Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

Of course, we are talking about the simmering feud between Jets shiny new quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Broncos head coach Sean Payton, whose scorching opinion of the way Nathan Hackett ran Denver in the 2022 NFL season forced the future Hall of Famer signal-caller to defend the current New York offensive coordinator. Rodgers is quite familiar with Hackett, as the two go way back during their days with the Green Bay Packers.

Tomlin, like many football fans, can't wait for the regular-season date between the Jets and the Broncos, with Peter King of Sports Illustrated revealing what the coach told him about that highly-anticipated contest.

“All I know is that I hope that game between the Broncos-Jets is on national TV, in a time where everybody can watch it because I want to watch that football game,” Tomlin said, as told by King in an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show on Monday.

Tomlin and the Steelers have their own business to mind, but it's clear that one of the biggest games of the upcoming season is not lost on him. The Steelers will be playing the Baltimore Ravens at home in Week 5 before taking their bye in Week 6. Their season will begin at home in a marquee matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on September 10.