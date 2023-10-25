Somehow, someway the Pittsburgh Steelers are 4-2 to start the season. It seemed like the odds were stacked against them, with many issues in their offensive playcalling and injuries to star players, but head coach Mike Tomlin has led the way to a successful start. They're fresh off a road win against the Los Angeles Rams and are currently the No. 2 team in the AFC North.

During the All Things Covered podcast with Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden, Peterson gave insight into the Steelers' success. Pittsburgh secured their Rams victory after a bye in Week 6, which marks the seventh straight year that they have won after the bye. They're known to get better as the season goes on and this season seems no different.

“For Coach, I guess the proof is in the pudding. It's almost like a cheat code,” Peterson said. “He just loves football so much, and just having a week to not play football and to just watch your opponent, just gives us that extra edge,” per Matthew Marczi at Steelers Depot.

The bye week is probably filled with “Tomlinisms,” which have been described as quotes from Mike Tomlin to motivate or educate players. Some of those include “The standard is the standard,” and “It's not what you're capable of, but what you're willing to do.” The Steelers may not have the best roster in the league, but with Tomlin in their corner, they're always prepared to fight for the victory.

Peterson has grown a strong relationship with Tomlin in his first year with the black and gold, explaining to the media that he's a “players-coach.” The Steelers have never had a losing season under Tomlin and with the bye week adjustments, they'll look to keep improving.