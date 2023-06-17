Just how high can the Pittsburgh Steelers climb in the NFL this season? It all depends on how well quarterback Kenny Pickett plays, according to Patrick Peterson. The veteran defensive back is entering his first season with the Steelers, and he likes what he sees.

Peterson played the first 10 years of his career with the Arizona Cardinals and the last two with the Minnesota Vikings. He knows how important quarterback play is to success in the NFL, and he is not hesitating to both uplift and put pressure on Pickett.

He spoke to broadcaster Jim Rome earlier this week, and he declared that the Steelers are depending on the second-year quarterback for a big season.

“I believe he is a guy that we can rely on, a guy who we can count on,” Peterson said. “Now it's going to all fall on him if he can go out there and show us what he's capable of doing.”

While the Steelers are clearly counting on Pickett to take a leadership role and demonstrate significant improvement, the defense could be the team's signature.

The Steelers have a pair of big-time pass rushers in T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks. They also have a dynamic free safety in Minkah Fitzpatrick who can alter the course of a game with his physical play as well as his coverage skills.

Patrick Peterson may no longer be at the top of his game from a physical perspective, but he understands how opposing offenses will attack, and he can put himself in a position to succeed.