The Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers are set to square off in Week 3. The Steelers defense has ruthlessly held opposing offenses to eight points per game through two weeks of the 2024-25 regular season, while the Chargers surprisingly lead them with 6.5. Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen addressed how he and his defense plan to put a stop to the NFL's leading rusher J.K. Dobbins.

Queen, who was a member of the Baltimore Ravens when he and Dobbins joined the roster in 2020, spoke highly about his former teammate despite preparing to make it tough sledding for him when they face each other this weekend.

“I love J.K. Still one of my best friends, still talk to him to this day. He’s just a great guy, a great player,” Queen said on Wednesday, per Chris Ward of SteelersNow. “I’m happy to see him getting back to himself, but as far as me, I want to shut that down. He’s the leading rusher right now, so just being able to go out there and shut him down would give me bragging rights and help this team win.

“He’s got everything. He’s got vision. He’s got the speed. He’s got the burst. He’s just all around a good back. He can do every single thing on the field, and I think people might have underestimated him this year, knowing that he had the injuries.”

Queen was signed to a three-year contract by the Steelers in March, after putting up quality numbers as the Ravens' top linebacker across four seasons. He recorded 453 tackles, 37 for a loss, 13.5 sacks, 33 QB hits and four interceptions.

Can Patrick Queen and Steelers defense really contain J.K. Dobbins?

Dobbins has made a serious case already for Comeback Player of the Year through two games. What he's doing to begin the season is just insane. Leading the NFL in rushing yards with only 27 rushing attempts, when the next three running backs behind have taken over 45, now that's just showing off.

After coming off a torn Achilles, which caused him to miss the entire season in 2023, Dobbins now has two 130-plus yard outings with the Chargers and two touchdowns. It will be interesting to see if Queen and the Steelers' defense can slow down his 10.6 yards per carry. They have allowed just 76.5 per game.

This matchup should feature the ground game offensively, and each team will let their defenses pave the way. The Steelers host the Chargers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on September 22.