The Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-0 on the season, and fans are loving it. Steelers fans expect the team to compete for a Super Bowl bid almost every season. So far, the team is keeping its word. They are leading the AFC North through two weeks, with an undefeated record. Pittsburgh has wins over the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons.

Despite this start, there are some reasons to be a bit apprehensive about the Steelers' fortunes. Here are three reasons why fans should be concerned moving forward in Pittsburgh.

Concern #1

Russell Wilson's role is up in the air

The Steelers have an experienced play caller in Russell Wilson, who came over this season from Denver. Wilson was expected to be the team's starting quarterback, but has sat through the first two games due to an injury.

In his place, Justin Fields is leading the team to wins. That is certainly good, but the Steelers have to figure out what to do with Wilson moving forward. Do they bench him when he gets healthy? Clearly, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin found Wilson to be the best quarterback on the team during training camp. That's why he was named starter during camp and before the regular season.

Fields' success makes things much more complicated moving forward. When Wilson gets ready to go, he will surely expect to start. If he isn't given the starting job, that could cause division in the locker room.

“If Russ is healthy, I’m sticking with Justin,” former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast, per CBS Sports. “I think that he has earned, deserves the right to stay there.”

The latest update at time of writing is that Wilson is healing from his calf injury, which he sustained in training camp before the regular season. Tomlin at this time is going to continue to use Fields in the offense.

Concern #2

Steelers offense isn't setting the world on fire

Pittsburgh has won its first two games, but the offense isn't doing a lot to showcase itself. The Steelers have scored a total of just 31 points in two games. The Steelers have posted just 273 passing yards, which is lower than all teams in the NFL except three others. Only the Bears, Patriots and Panthers have fewer yards through the air, per NFL stats.

The rushing game is doing better. The Steelers are 12th in the NFL in rushing yards. The team gained 278 yards on the ground, while averaging 3.6 yards per carry. Those numbers will have to improve, if the team wants to keep winning in the weeks to come.

The numbers will also have to improve because the Steelers simply aren't scoring. In two games, the team only has one offensive touchdown. That was a passing score that Fields threw in the first quarter of the Broncos game to Darnell Washington. Only the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers have scored a single touchdown this season, as the Steelers have. The good news for Pittsburgh is that they played the Broncos, and beat them.

There is some good news for the Steelers. The play caller Fields isn't turning the ball over. Through two games, Fields has yet to throw an interception. The team also has yet to turn the ball over through two games.

“He's been efficient. He's been good with the ball,” Roethlisberger added. “So I think you've got to stay with him, I really do, and see what happens.”

Concern #3

Steelers haven't played a single division foe

Pittsburgh's schedule is about to get much harder. So far, the team has yet to play anyone else in their division. Last season, three teams in total from the AFC North made the playoffs. All four teams finished with a winning record, so this is one of the most competitive divisions in the National Football League.

The other teams in the division have scored at least three times as many touchdowns this season compared to the Steelers. Interestingly, all three of those teams are trailing in the standings and two of them don't have a win yet. They are the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens. The Cleveland Browns are 1-1 on the year.

Pittsburgh's defense is clearly carrying a lot of weight right now for the team, and that will probably continue. However, the offense has to click quickly for the squad to continue this recent success.

The Steelers next play the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.