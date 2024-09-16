After Los Angeles Chargers running back JK Dobbins tallied consecutive 100+ rushing yard games, he joined the Pat McAfee Show on Monday. Dobbins shared his new perspective on his career since joining the Chargers.

“Coming out of college, I never thought I’d have to go through something like that,” Dobbins said. “With the unfortunate injuries that I’ve had man, I’m grateful for them though. I’m grateful for the Achilles, the knees, or I should say the knee. I’ve only had one but it brought more of that dog out of me because maybe it would’ve been too easy if I didn’t have those injuries. It feels meant to be, especially in LA. The weather’s great, the people are great, the energy feels great. It just feels so meant to be.”

Dobbins had high expectations coming out of Ohio State. In his rookie year, he ran for 805 yards and nine touchdowns. Since then, he’s faced multiple injuries.

In 2021 he tore his ACL and LCL. Following a decent 2022 season where he played in eight games, he looked to turn the corner. However, in Week 1 of the 2023 season, Dobbins tore his Achilles. The consecutive injuries left a question mark on his durability as a top running back in the league.

How has JK Dobbins' role changed with Chargers?

When Dobbins was with the Baltimore Ravens, he was the team's No. 1 option. Baltimore has a run-heavy offense but prioritizes more power. They'll take slower speed with more power, hence why they signed Derrick Henry in free agency. As a result, the bruising style led him to land with those lower body injuries. When Dobbins signed with the Chargers, he came into a spread offense.

Originally, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said that Dobbins and fellow running back Gus Edwards would be co-starters at the position. Edwards is primarily a power back, playing the role of bruiser and Dobbins is more of a scatter back. Since the season started, Dobbins has taken the No. 1 spot and keeping it to himself.

He's writing his comeback story perfectly. The former Ohio State running back is leading the entire league with 266 rushing yards. Although it's only been two weeks, his efficiency is truly remarkable, averaging 9.9 yards per attempt. That being said, Dobbins is playing smarter football too. He's finding creases in the defensive line, and using his speed to his advantage.

The Chargers are set to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers where Dobbins could extend his 100+ rushing yard streak to three straight games.