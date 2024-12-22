The Pittsburgh Steelers entered M&T Bank Stadium with the chance to celebrate the AFC North title. In front of their hated rival the Baltimore Ravens, too. Instead, the Steelers' defensive performance left Patrick Queen in a vulgar mood.

Queen, facing his former team, endured an embarrassing 34-17 defeat Saturday night. The loss allowed Baltimore to stay in the race for the division title. The veteran linebacker didn't hold back on his true feelings after the game, captured via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“Guys gotta take a long look in the mirror and get better,” Queen began inside the locker room.

Queen didn't end his rant. He dropped an F-bomb to make his point more clearer.

“If you’re supposed to be in a certain position, you gotta be in that f—— position. It’s that simple,” Queen said.

Queen didn't stop showing his blunt side, which including more NSFW rhetoric to illustrate how emotional it got with him.

“If we ain’t doing our job at a high level, this s— is gonna get ugly real quick with the teams that’s coming up,” Queen added.

How Ravens gashed Steelers and Patrick Queen

Queen stood out with eight tackles and four solo stops on the evening. Both marks led the Steelers.

However, Saturday established itself as a rather forgettable evening for a team positioned to clinch the outright AFC North title.

Derrick Henry pummeled the Steelers defense with 162 rushing yards. The 30-year-old even outran up to six Steelers defenders on an early fourth quarter rumble that stretched 44 yards.

Fortunately for the visitors, Minkah Fitzpatrick intercepted a Lamar Jackson pass inside the the 10-yard line to stall the drive. However, Marlon Humphrey iced the game with his own interception — taking the pick back to the end zone and taunting the Steelers in the process.

But tracing back to Queen and the Steelers defense, Pittsburgh surrendered an astonishing 220 rushing yards on the night. Baltimore emerges as the first team to scale past the 200-yard mark against this Steelers run defensive unit.

Queen showed a foul mood after the game. Baltimore stayed in the division title race by dismantling Pittsburgh. Queen and the Steelers now must redeem themselves fast. The 14-1 Kansas City Chiefs are arriving to the Steel City next week. One more loss, then a Ravens victory over the Houston Texans, officially loses the division title chances for Queen and the Steelers.