The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens Week 11 matchup looked like a defensive matchup waiting to happen, and it actually lived up to the expectations. During the fourth quarter, Payton Wilson made a miraculous interception against Lamar Jackson as he took the ball away from Justice Hill when he was going down to the turf.

Wilson recovered the ball out of his hands, and the Steelers were able to get back on offense to try and extend their lead.

The Steelers have made it hard for Jackson throughout the game, and it's probably been one of his worst performances this season.

Steelers and Ravens living up to rivalry

There's no question that when the Steelers and Ravens face each other, things will be physical throughout the game, and that took place in their Week 11 matchup. Head coach Mike Tomlin looked to spice things up before the game, letting Roquan Smith take the field for the coin toss, as he used to be on the Ravens.

“I'm going to send him out for the coin toss, if that gives you any indication,” Tomlin said, per Pryor. “Motivation is good. We're human, and everyone wants to feel wanted. And so I'd imagine it's not only a motivation this week, but it's probably been a motivation for him every week.”

Queen was a big part of the Ravens when he was there, but they didn't offer him a contract during the offseason, which led him to sign with the Steelers.

This game was a big one for who will take control of the division, as both teams have been playing some good football this season. Russell Wilson has taken control of the Steelers offense since returning from his calf injury, while Lamar Jackson is looking to be in MVP talks once again at the end of the season.