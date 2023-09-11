Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams are off to a hot start. Their first challenge was a hungry Seattle Seahawks squad led by Geno Smith and DK Metcalf. They threw everything at them and it showed up both on the stat sheet and in the gridiron. They ran a total of 78 plays during the match compared to the Seahawks' 46. All of that combined for an NFL Week 1 victory.

Schematics and insanely good play calls define Sean McVay's stint with the Rams. He has worked his way into football immortality with those skill sets by winning a Super Bowl. But, every great coach knows how to make a speech that will rile up their team before and after games. The Rams' head honcho is expectedly one of those amazing individuals and what he said during their victory against the Seahawks proved it, via the Los Angeles Rams' X account.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

“It is about how you guys pick one another up stop after stop… I'll tell you what, I love this group. I love you guys, for real. Understand how we move forward with the right mindset and mentality. Don't you change at all, Don't you change,” he declared.

The team had a loud huddle to cap off an amazing night of football. They dominated the Seattle-based team and are looking forward to a successful season after their NFL Week 1 triumph. Players and play calls are important but nothing will beat an inspired team that wants all the glory in the gridiron. The Rams are the perfect example of that type of squad.