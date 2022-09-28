Steelers fans can breathe sigh of relief on Minkah Fitzpatrick for Week 4 vs. Jets

Following the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 3 loss to the Cleveland Browns, star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick found himself in concussion protocol.

Fitzpatrick was assessed after last Thursday’s game and was then placed into the protocol.

But now, nearly a week after being placed in the protocol, Fitzpatrick seems primed for a return.

Fitzpatrick did not practice on Tuesday, but he ended up being a full participant on Thursday.

Mike Tomlin's alarming injury updates yesterday turned out to be rather minor, apparently. Minkah Fitzpatrick (concussion), Kevin Dotson (ankle) and Pressley Harvin (hip) all practiced in full today. Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hammy) DNP. Not a good sign for him early. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) September 28, 2022

Accoring to Post-Gazette Sports writer Brian Batko, two other key Steelers were back at practice. Punter Pressley Harvin who had been dealing with a hip injury, and Kevin Dotson who had been dealing with an ankle injury were both full participants.

Minkah Fitzpatrick has been a staple of the Steelers secondary since being traded to the team in 2019. Since his arrival, he has appeared in 49 games and has been a starter in every appearance.

During his time with the Steelers, Fitzpatrick has recorded 227 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 29 defended passes, three forced fumbles, and 13 interceptions.

Through the first three games of the season, Fitzpatrick has looked like a force on this defense. He has recorded 24 total tackles, two defended passes, two interceptions, and one touchdown.

Heading into a matchup against a New York Jets offense that has given teams problems, the Steelers will welcome a healthy Fitzpatrick. Having him leading their secondary will be a big boost, regardless of who they are facing off against.

With the Jets sending out two talented wide receivers in Elijah Moore and Garrett Wilson, Fitzpatrick may need to be prepared to put on a strong performance.