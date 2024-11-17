The Pittsburgh Steelers must be pleased with how they're playing so far this season. Pittsburgh is 7-2 heading into Week 11 and sits atop the AFC North along with Baltimore. The Steelers and Ravens will face off on Sunday. That game should have huge implications for both the AFC North divisional race and wider AFC playoff picture. The Steelers will have both of their starting running backs thanks to a positive injury update.

Steelers running back Jaylen Warren is expected to play on Sunday against the Ravens, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Warren is questionable on the injury report with a back injury. He is slated to play against the Ravens barring any pre-game setbacks.

Assuming Warren does play, he likely won't have a large workload. Najee Harris has been the workhorse back for the Steelers in 2024 and that should not change against the Ravens.

Harris has carried the rock 157 times for 645 rushing yards and three touchdowns through nine games. Meanwhile, Warren has only played in seven games. He has 55 carries for 217 yards and zero touchdowns.

Even if Warren does not play a ton of snaps, he is still a valuable piece of Pittsburgh's offense. Warren is a great change-of-pace back to pair with Harris. He is a good pass-catching back and is a capable pass protector, making him perfect for third downs and other obvious passing situations.

Rodney Harrison rips Steelers RB Najee Harris amid Jaylen Warren buzz

One former NFL player believes that Jaylen Warren is a better option than Najee Harris for the Steelers.

Rodney Harrison made a strong take on Friday when he suggested the Steeler start Warren over Harris.

“I think Jaylen Warren should be the starting running back,” Harrison said on Friday via ProFootballTalk. “Najee Harris, when he runs, he looks like his legs are heavy. He looks like he is running in sand at times. Every now and then, he'll give you that energy and he runs like Ricky Watters. But for the most part, I'm starting Warren as my running back.”

This may be an overly harsh assessment of Najee Harris. It is no secret that Harris is a power back, which is not as valuable as a dual-threat back like Warren. However, the days of having only one starting running back in the NFL are long gone.

The best move for the Steelers is to work both Warren and Harris as a running back tandem that can do it all.