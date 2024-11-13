ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Baltimore Ravens are on the road to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Ravens-Steelers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Ravens-Steelers Last Game – Matchup History

The Steelers beat the Ravens in their last matchup in January. However, the two teams split their season series during the year.

Overall Series: The Steelers lead the overall series 35-25

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Ravens-Steelers Odds

Baltimore Ravens: -3 (-118)

Moneyline: -172

Pittsburgh Steelers: +3 (-104)

Moneyline: +144

Over: 48.5 (-106)

Under: 48.5 (-114)

How to Watch Ravens vs. Steelers

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Ravens Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Ravens have won four of their last five games, and they are one of the best teams in the NFL. Baltimore wins their games with their offense. In their last five games, the Ravens are averaging 34.2 points per game. On the season, the Ravens score 31.8 points per game, which leads the NFL. The Ravens have a tough matchup against the Steelers' defense, but they should be able to put up some points.

The Ravens are first in the NFL in yards per game, third in passing yards, and first in rushing yards. Lamar Jackson is very good, but Derrick Henry is the game-changer. Henry averages 6.1 yards per carry, and he is already over 1,100 yards on the season. With that, Henry has 12 touchdowns on the season. If Henry gets going in this game, the Steelers are going to have a long day.

Do not expect the Steelers to run the ball well in this game. The Ravens do a great job containing the quarterback, and they allow the fewest rushing yards per game. Russell Wilson is not much of a runner anymore, so it is up to Najee Harris to get the ground game going. The Ravens are a team that can hold him to a low amount of yards. If the Ravens can stop the run, it is going to be very tough for the Steelers to win this game.

Why The Steelers Could Cover The Spread/Win

Pittsburgh has to find a way to stop the Ravens on offense. All three of the Ravens' losses have come when they score 24 points or less. The Steelers have one of the better defenses in the NFL when it comes to scoring. Pittsburgh allows 16.2 points per game, which is the second-fewest in the NFL. If Pittsburgh holds the Ravens to under three touchdowns or less, they will be able to cover the spread.

As mentioned, Henry is the difference maker. However, the Steelers have done a great job stopping the run this season. Firstly, Pittsburgh is great at containing the quarterback. They were able to hold Jayden Daniels to just five yards on three carries, and they sacked him three times. Along with that, the Steelers allow under 90 total yards of rushing per game. If Pittsburgh can stop the run, they will have a great chance to win this game.

The Steelers are 3-0 with Russell Wilson, and their offense has looked really good. With Wilson, the Steelers have averaged 30.3 points per game. He throws for 245.7 yards per game, and he has six touchdowns to just one interception in his three games. Wilson has turned the Steelers into a real threat in the AFC, and if the Ravens are not careful, the Steelers will add another win.

Final Ravens-Steelers Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a great game. The Ravens are the better team, but the Steelers are playing some good football. I am going to take the Steelers to keep this game close.

Final Ravens-Steelers Prediction & Pick: Steelers +3 (-104)