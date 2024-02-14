While the Steelers have Kenny Pickett, some believe Pittsburgh could turn to the 2024 NFL Draft for their next quarterback.

While the Pittsburgh Steelers made the playoffs, questionable quarterback play held the team back from greatness. As they look to make a deeper playoff run, the 2024 NFL Draft offers the Steelers exactly what they need.

Kenny Pickett may be under contract for next season, but some believe Pittsburgh is prepared to move on. Oregon quarterback Bo Nix was selected by the Steelers at No. 20 in Field Yates of ESPN's latest mock draft.

Yates admitted that taking a quarterback that low in the first round would be a, “polarizing,” selection. However, if the Steelers truly want to succeed, Yates thinks it's time for a quarterback change.

Nix would be an intriguing addition for Pittsburgh. He has plenty of experience at the college level, appearing in 61 games between Auburn and Oregon. Nix threw for 15,352 yards, 113 yards and 26 interceptions. He added 1,1613 yards and 38 additional touchdowns on the ground. Nix was 2023 Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year.

Pickett Problems

Kenny Pickett was ominously selected with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. However, things haven't gone to plan for the former first rounder.

Injuries have held the QB back a bit as he hasn't appeared in a fully 17 games during either of his two NFL campaigns. Over 25 games total, Pickett has thrown for 4,474 yards, 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

While Pickett has a career 14-10 record as a starter, his numbers don't necessarily jump off the page. Pittsburgh is looking to revitalize their offense with the introduction of Arthur Smith as their new offensive coordinator. A new quarterback would help jumpstart that process.

For Field Yates, that quarterback is Bo Nix. The Steelers seem intent on at least finding competition for Pickett as they try to find their QB of the future. In the first round, Pittsburgh could potentially find the gunslinger they need to make their mark in the suddenly tight AFC North race.