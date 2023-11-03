Steelers MLB Cole Holcomb was carted off the field in the game against the Titans after suffering a gruesome left knee injury.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are amid an AFC football battle against the Tennessee Titans. The Steelers led the game after the 1st quarter, but misfortune struck the team as the Titans made a run. LB Cole Holcomb was carted off the field after a gruesome leg injury, per Adam Schefter.

Cole Holcomb leaves the Titans game with an apparent knee injury

Deandre Hopkins caught a pass and burst down the field before Holcomb assisted in bringing him down. Holcomb landed awkwardly and began clutching his left knee in pain. The Pittsburgh linebacker will likely not return to the game.

Hopefully, Holcomb can make a speedy recovery. The 27-year-old has racked up 31 solo tackles and two forced fumbles during the 2023-24 season so far.

His absence is a huge blow for the Steelers defense, who come off a Week 8 game where they gave up 377 total yards of offense to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Holcomb was vital for Pittsburgh's resistance in the game after he had six solo tackles and four assists.

Motravius Adams also left the Titans game in the 1st quarter with an ankle injury. All hope is not lost though. Pittsburgh still has plenty of personnel to get stops against Tennessee's offense. The Steelers look for T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith to continue to lead the linebacking duties.

Holcomb left the game with two assists. It is devasting to see players carted off the field with injuries like his, but hopefully, the diagnosis will not be too serious.

Pittsburgh looks to use Holcomb's contributions as momentum to win the game. If the Steelers can slow down Derrick Henry, they will be able to take the game and move up the AFC North.