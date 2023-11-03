The Pittsburgh Steelers' TJ Watt is quickly gaining fame as one of the best defenders in recent NFL history. The Steelers pass rushing ace is the storied franchise's all-time leader in sacks.

Prior to the game, TJ Watt was in his feelings as he blasted the NFL for ‘wild' fines against teammate Jaylen Warren. The Steelers were ranked as a top five defensive line in the NFL a day prior to Thursday Night Football's game against the Tennessee Titans.

Watt's insane helmetless sack brought out the ‘oohs and ahhs' from the crowd and fans alike as onlookers wondered what had gotten into the superstar outside linebacker.

On Tuesday evening, Watt's brother JJ reacted strongly to his brother's big play.

“We don't need no helmet,” JJ Watt exclaimed on X.

The NFL's ‘Other' Brotherly Duo

Lost in the hoopla surrounding Jason and Travis Kelce is the relationship between TJ and JJ Watt.

The legendary NFL duo posed together for a Wheaties box earlier this year. The box showcased the pair's commitment to fitness and pushing the envelope with their offseason training.

Steelers Fans React to Watt Sack vs. Titans, Comments

Fans were mostly speechless after the play but did their best to describe what they saw.

“He's a bad***,” one fan said after the play.

“What a beast,” another fan said.

The Pittsburgh Steelers' official Twitter account shared video of the play focusing on TJ Watt's celebration. The former Wisconsin Badgers star has become a fan favorite. He captured the intensity of the moment with a helmetless, post-sack celebration vs. the Titans that fired up the Steel City crowd.