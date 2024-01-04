Pittsburgh takes on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18.

The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18, and the Steelers' injury report is a mixed bag, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network:

“#Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) is officially questionable for Saturday’s game vs. Baltimore. RB Najee Harris (knee) and backup QB Kenny Pickett (ankle) are off the injury report and good to go.”

After initially being ruled as questionable after his first-half knee injury, Fitzpatrick was ruled out of returning the Steelers' Week 15 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Fitzpatrick has played an important role in Pittsburgh's secondary play. The 27-year-old has amassed 43 solo tackles to go with two passes defending during the 2023 season.

Running back Najee Harris (knee) was downgraded from limited on Tuesday's report to a non-participant Wednesday. Harris, however, has missed at least one day of practice for the last few weeks and has still played every game so far this season. He'll be good to go against the Ravens.

Pickett is a full go after he was listed as questionable for the Steelers' matchup with the Seattle Seahawks last weekend.

There were rumors that Pickett refused to dress as the backup to Mason Rudolph on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, but he strongly denied those rumors this week.

“It was either I was going to start and play,” Kenny Pickett said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “Or if they didn't think I was good enough to do that, healthy enough, I was going to be the three and not dress.”

Pickett had TightRope surgery on Dec. 4 and was cleared to play for the Steelers last week, and he said he will be the No. 2 this week for Saturday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.