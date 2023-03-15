Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

The Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to the terms of a three-year deal with former Washington Commanders linebacker Cole Holcomb earlier this week, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero wrote in a Wednesday tweet.

The deal is still pending a physical.

The 26-year-old linebacker has played in 50 games and started in 46 since he was taken with the 173rd overall pick of the 2019 NFL draft. He started in every one of the seven games he played with the Commanders this season, combining for 69 tackles, one quarterback hit and one pass deflection before going down with a season-ending foot injury in Week 7. He had season-ending foot surgery in December.

Cole Holcomb earned as many as 16 combined tackles in an early-October game against the Tennessee Titans, where he played in every one of the team’s 64 defensive snaps as Washington held Tennessee to 17 points in a four-point win. According to Pro Football Reference, he played in 100% of the team’s defensive snaps on all but one occasion before going down with the foot injury.

The Steelers brought back defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi when the two sides agreed to a three-year, $28.75 million contract on Tuesday. Ogunjobi played for one season with the Steelers after a failed physical blocked a deal with the Chicago Bears in 2022, earning 25 tackles, 11 quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks in 16 games played and 16 games started. He racked up a career-high 7.0 sacks in 16 games for the Bengals the season before, adding on 49 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 16 quarterback hits.

Chicago signed defensive tackle Justin Jones to a two-year deal in his stead.

Cole Holcomb played against the Steelers in a 23-17 win at Heinz Field in 2020. He placed second on the team with nine combined tackles while adding one tackle for loss in a quarterback battle featuring Ben Roethlisberger and Alex Smith. Defensive tackle Daron Payne, who re-signed with the Commanders, tacked on five tackles of his own.