The Pittsburgh Steelers have their defense to thank for their win Monday night against the Cleveland Browns. On a night when Kenny Pickett and Pittsburgh's offense struggled to convert third downs and put points on the board, the team's defense stepped up big time, especially in the fourth quarter.

TJ Watt and the Steelers' defense compensated mightily for their team's inefficiency on the other side of the field to the point that Pittsburgh even managed to pull off an incredible feat seen for just the first time since the start of this millennium, per TruMediaSports (h/t Jason Starrett of The Athletic).

“Steelers entered the fourth quarter trailing the Browns 22-19, gained -7 total yards in the final quarter, and won the game 26-22. Per @TruMediaSports, it’s the fewest yards gained in the fourth quarter by a team that overcame a fourth-quarter deficit to win this century.”

The Steelers entered the fourth quarter of the Browns game trailing their division rivals by three points, 22-19. They grabbed the lead for good with a little under seven minutes left in regulation when Watt scooped up a Browns fumble and returned it for a 16-yard touchdown. It was the second time in the game that Pittsburgh's defense put points on the board, with Alex Highsmith scoring on a pick-six to open the contest.

As for their offense, Pickett went just 15-for-30 for 222 passing yards and a touchdown with an interception, while the Steelers' ground attack coughed up only 55 rushing yards on 21 carries.

Pittsburgh was lucky that its defense was at its sharpest against the Browns, but the Steelers definitely know their offense has to get it together if they are to go places this season.