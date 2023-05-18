The Pittsburgh Steelers signed guard Isaac Seumalo to a three-year $24 million contract in free agency, and his old Philadelphia Eagles teammate Jason Kelce raved about his ability, which should be a good sign for quarterback Kenny Pickett.

“I think he’s one of the best guards in the NFL, and I think he has been,” Jason Kelce said, via Grant Gordon of NFL.com. “I think he’s one of the most consistent people I’ve ever been around, one of the most consistent people I’ve ever been around. So we’re not going to replace Isaac, there’s going to be someone new in there, and they’re going to have their attributes that they’re going to excel with, and I’m looking forward to seeing who does a really good job with that.”

Isaac Seumalo played seven seasons with the Eagles, with his rookie season coming in 2016. He played all 17 games in 2022, according to Pro Football Reference, but has missed chunks of games in prior years, playing just three in the 2021 season.

Having a young quarterback like Kenny Pickett, it is understandable that the Steelers wanted to add on the offensive line. Pickett showed flashes that gives Steelers fans reason for optimism in the future. Seumalo, along with using a first round pick on offensive tackle Broderick Jones out of Georgia should bolster the offensive line.

The offensive line was viewed as a weakness for the Steelers last season. Despite that, Mike Tomlin once again had his team in contention until the last week of the season. The additions of Seumalo and Broderick Jones should be big for Kenny Pickett in 2023.