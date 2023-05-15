Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are planning to bring back a familiar face at the quarterback position. The Steelers, who will have Rudolph in a for a visit on Tuesday, are reportedly planning to agree to terms on a deal with the free agent quarterback that would bring him back for a sixth season in the Steel City, a league source told Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

Rudolph, 27, was selected by the Steelers in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

He was thrust into the action back in 2019 after longtime Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger suffered a season-ending elbow injury.

The Oklahoma State product started 10 games in Roethlisberger’s stead, winning five of eight starts while completing 62.2 percent of his passes for 1,765 yards, 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Rudolph returned to backup roles in both 2020 and 2021 behind Roethlisberger, whose eventual retirement after the 2021 season opened the door to added playing time for Rudolph.

But it was not to be.

The Steelers signed free agent quarterback Mitchell Trubisky last March, then selected rookie signal-caller Kenny Pickett in the first round of the NFL Draft last April.

Pittsburgh began the year with Trubisky under center, but the former Chicago Bears starter was benched in favor of Pickett in October amid a rough start- and after a reported confrontation with wide receiver Diontae Johnson.

Rudolph, meanwhile, didn’t play a single snap as the Steelers’ third-string quarterback- and was made active for just one contest.

He appeared to indicate the Steelers had misled him about his role during an interview last August.

However, Pittsburgh must value his familiarity with their offensive system as their third signal-caller rather than minicamp invite Tanner Morgan and tryouts Bryce Perkins and Hunter Johnson.