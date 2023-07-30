The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to keep the streak alive. Despite missing the playoffs last season, they still managed to get a winning record. Now, they're looking to keep that winning record AND make the playoffs. Pittsburgh already did a lot of retooling in the offseason, with their defense in particular being the focal point. Now, they're adding a new piece to the puzzle: Kwon Alexander, the Jets' former linebacker, per ESPN.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers signed inside linebacker Kwon Alexander to a one-year contract, the team announced Sunday. Alexander, who turns 29 next week, visited the Steelers in May, but he remained a free agent as teams reported to training camp this week.”

Alexander, a former Pro Bowler, was a member of the Jets last season, having had stints in San Francisco, New Orleans, and Tampa Bay. Injuries have been a problem for him over the last few years, but he can still be a valuable member of a winning team. The Steelers are hoping that Alexander can tap into the talent that's in him.

The Steelers made a complete remodeling of their linebacker crew. Gone was Myles Jack and Devin Bush, and replacing them are Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts. Their defense already has some big names: TJ Watt and Cameron Heyward are the obvious standouts, but the rest of the roster needs more work.

We'll see how much noise the Steelers can make in the season. They'll be facing some stiff competition in the AFC North, but that's something they're used to at this point. Can Pittsburgh defy all odds and make it to the Super Bowl?