NFL Odds: Steelers vs. Bengals prediction, odds and pick – 9/11/2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers will battle one of their top division rivals as they open the season against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series and execute a Steelers-Bengals prediction and pick.

The Steelers went 9-7-1 last season before falling in the wildcard round to the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, they have watched their quarterback retire and inserted a stopgap quarterback named Mitchell Trubisky to start until Kenny Pickett is ready to take the reigns.

The Bengals went 10-6 and managed to win three games in the playoffs to get to the Super Bowl before falling to the Los Angeles Rams. This week, they will begin their fight back to the big game to finish what they started.

There is plenty that could go on this weekend, as Pittsburgh and Cincinnati have duked it out numerous times. Last year, the Bengals swept the Steelers, but Pittsburgh is 9-3 in the previous 12 head-to-head matchups. The Bengals won 24-10 in the first matchup last season at the stadium formerly known as Heinz Field. Then, they steamrolled the Steelers 41-10 in the second game at home.

The Bengals won both games with a strong running game and precise plays. Thus, they exposed the Steelers when they had an opportunity and will look to exploit them again.

Here are the Steelers-Bengals NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Steelers-Bengals Odds

Pittsburgh Steelers: +6.5 (+100)

Cincinnati Bengals: -6.5 (-122)

Over: 44.5 (-106)

Under: 44.5 (-114)

Why The Steelers Could Cover The Spread

The Steelers are 14-6 as division underdogs since Tomlin has been the coach. Thus, they often beat the spread. But will it happen again? Tomlin is one of the best coaches in the NFL, and the Steelers probably do not make the playoffs last year with any other coach. However, some things need to go right for the Steelers to cover, let alone win.

Najee Harris needs to run the ball efficiently. Last season, Harris ran for 40 yards on 14 attempts at a 2.9 yards-per-carry rate in the 24-10 defeat. Then, he ran for 23 yards on eight carries at an identical 2.9 yards-per-carry rate. Harris was ineffective and could not move the ball from the ground in either game, hurting the Steelers.

Pittsburgh must stop Joe Mixon. Last year, he rushed for 90 yards on 18 attempts in the 24-10 win. Then, he destroyed them for 165 yards on 28 rushes with two touchdowns in the blowout loss. The Bengals managed the clock well and used Mixon to do it. Also, the Steelers have to stop Ja’Marr Chase. Last season, Chase caught four passes for 65 yards and two touchdowns in the 24-10 win. Chase was the only real new player in the rivalry, and the Bengals won both games.

The Steelers have to win the turnover battle. In 2021, they combined for five turnovers over both games against Cincinnati. They will likely stun the Bengals if they do not turn the ball over.

The Steelers must reduce turnovers. The Steelers will cover the spread if they can get the offense going with the ground game. Additionally, the defense must find ways to stop Mixon and Chase while forcing Joe Burrow to beat them in other ways.

Why The Bengals Could Cover The Spread

It all starts with Mixon. If he runs the ball efficiently again, a victory is coming. Burrow must have a solid day to give Cincinnati a chance. He has not thrown for over 215 yards in any of his three starts against the Steelers, yet has still won two of them. In the 24-10 win, he went 14 for 18 while tossing 172 yards and three touchdowns. The Bengals do not need Burrow to be a hero; they need him to manage the game.

Mixon and Chase are excellent, but they could use help. Last year, Tee Higgins provided that service with six receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown in the blowout win. Look for the Bengals to find ways to utilize him and benefit from his talents. Cincinnati must stop Pittsburgh from moving the ball and dominate the line of scrimmage. Additionally, they must win first-down battles while improving in third-down efficiency. The Bengals went 3 for 9 in the 24-10 win and 7 for 13 in the blowout victory last year.

The Bengals will cover the spread if they run the ball well with Mixon and Burrow plays smart. Additionally, they cover the odds if they win the battle in the trenches and move the chains.

Final Steelers-Bengals Prediction & Pick

The Steelers always play the Bengals tough. However, It is difficult to see this being a close game if the Bengals play at the level they are capable of. Ultimately, the spread may be tighter, but I can still see the Bengals winning by a 27-20 score, barely beating the prediction.

Final Steelers-Bengals Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati Bengals: -6.5 (-122)