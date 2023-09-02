If you thought Jaylen Warren could somehow surpass Najee Harris and become the Pittsburgh Steelers' first string running back in 2023, think again.

Steelers.com writer Dale Lolley, who is around the team on a weekly basis, shut down that narrative Saturday and made it clear that Harris is still the No. 1 option:

“This narrative that Jaylen Warren is going to “surpass” Najee Harris as the Steelers’ lead back is simply not true. Both will have their roles. Harris is the No. 1. Warren is the third-down back. Both will be valuable. But Warren isn’t pushing past Harris.”

Warren, who rushed for 379 yards as a rookie in 2022, ran for more yards per carry than Harris, which has opened up speculation about jumping the former Alabama standout in the depth chart. As Lolley said, it's not happening.

Harris wasn't great last year, racking up 1,034 yards on 272 carries for an average of just 3.8 yards per run. He also had seven touchdowns. Injuries did play a part in his rather average campaign, though.

In case you missed it, ESPN analyst Dan Graziano floated the idea of Warren taking Najee's job:

“Warren’s performance in practice and games has demanded a larger role for him than what Pittsburgh had planned a year ago. He has shown the ability to spell Harris whenever asked, and he has actually looked more explosive in some areas. Unless Harris looks more like the 2021 version of himself than the 2022 version, Warren’s opportunity could increase dramatically as the year goes on. Warren, a 2022 undrafted free agent, took 77 carries for 379 yards last season.”

The reality is both guys will have their opportunities for the Steelers, but Harris remains Mike Tomlin's main man.