The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into year two of the Kenny Pickett era as they continue to turn the page following the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger. As head coach Mike Tomlin enters his 16th season coaching the Steelers, he's leading one of the youngest rosters he's ever had.

Even with the youth, Tomlin is excited for what his group has to offer and continues to fuel the hype train for his team heading into the season. “Can't say enough about the group, the energy they bring daily. Hopefully it's a catalyst for us as we transition out of preseason ball to regular season ball,” via Steelers Depot.

Mike Tomlin has previously spoke on what he likes about his squad, particularly when it comes to Kenny Pickett. The second-year quarterback has impressed his coach with his improved leadership and communication. Pickett has also shown his drive to improve, like reviewing all of the incompletions he threw from his rookie year during the offseason.

While it's rarely safe to read too much into the preseason and the buzz before the regular season begins, the Steelers won all three of their games and looked great. Not only this, but several of their key starters, such as George Pickens and Kenny Pickett, really showed improvement.

Still, even if the team doesn't live up to the hype, it's a safe bet the Steelers will at least have around a nine win season given that Tomlin has never had a losing record. It'll be hard to keep up in a tough AFC with the Bengals and Ravens around, but Tomlin certainly feels his guys are more than capable.