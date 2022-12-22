By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

The Pittsburgh Steelers had quite an injury scare during the early stages of their Week 14 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Kenny Pickett suffered a concussion in the Steelers’ first drive of the divisional showdown. The rookie quarterback was brought down hard by Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith, and he was slow to get up after being sacked on the third down play.

The former Pittsburgh Panthers passer was cleared to return to the game, although he wound up featuring in a mere one more drive on offense before being ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

During a press conference on Friday, Pickett revealed that after Pittsburgh’s second drive of the divisional matchup, he touched base with doctors on the sideline and noted to them that he was experiencing symptoms of a concussion.

“I thought I was good to go,” Pickett said. “I felt good. And when I got back out there and started running, the vision started coming into play more, I’m moving and things are going fast, that’s when the symptoms started to come up. I had to go inside. They ruled me out.

“We knew what it was after I started getting back into play. It was definitely the right call to get me out and get me into protocol. I had some symptoms last week. They’re cleared up now. I feel good to go.”

Pickett later entered concussion protocol, and he ended up missing each of the team’s three practices ahead of its Week 15 road contest against the Carolina Panthers. He has since cleared the NFL’s five-step concussion protocol and barring any major changes in the coming days, he will be under center against the Las Vegas Raiders.

For Week 16, Pickett will be donning a helmet that includes more padding on the back, and he will also play with a visor for the first time this season.

“There are two options with this helmet,” Pickett said. “There’s the lineman facemask, where it kind of blocks my vision a little bit. I don’t really like it.

“I tried that in practice. With the visor for this facemask, the facemask gap is too wide. A fist can literally go through it. I don’t want to get punched in the face on Saturday. So I was like, ‘I’ll probably wear the visor and we’ll be good to go.'”

Overall, Pickett has thrown four touchdown passes and eight interceptions in 10 total games played in the 2022 campaign.