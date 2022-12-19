By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

You had to see the end of the New England Patriots-Las Vegas Raiders game to believe it, but even then it was difficult to understand how this game finished. Don’t ask Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones, and he authored the finish.

This is the most absurd ending to a game I may have ever seen. A Bill Belichick coached team did this? 😮 pic.twitter.com/Gctbespp0o — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 19, 2022

What was the final play call? David Andrews: It was a draw play. It was a handoff. pic.twitter.com/Hd20JW2ryr — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) December 19, 2022

With the score tied at 24-24, the Patriots had the ball with 3 seconds left on the clock and the ball on their own 45. Instead of trying for a Hail Mary pass, the Patriots opted for a Rhamondre Stevenson run. After the running back gained 23 yards, he lateraled to wide out Jakobi Meyers to keep the play alive. When Meyers felt the pressure of the Raiders defense, he attempted a backwards pass to quarterback Mac Jones.

The ball went high in the air and in the direction of Chandler Jones, he caught the errant lateral at the New England 48, ran over the Patriots quarterback and raced into the end zone for the game-winning and shocking touchdown.

While Jones made this memorable play, the former Patriot’s reaction was incredibly understated.

Technically, it was a fumble return for a touchdown, and it may have been the craziest finish in NFL history.

It was also a brutal blow for the Patriots to endure. They fell to 7-7 with the loss and are no longer in the playoff structure, having been passed by the Los Angeles Chargers. The Raiders took advantage of the gift, and improved to 6-8, winning their third of four overtime games this season. The Raiders are in third place in the AFC West.

I NEVER SEEN THIS IN MY LIFE. HOW IS THIS POSSIBLE.#RAIDERS WIN, WOOOW Former #Patriots Chandler Jones too!pic.twitter.com/TsZBgN8va4 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 19, 2022

The Patriots had rallied from a 17-3 halftime deficit and had taken a 24-17 lead late in the fourth quarter before the Raiders tied the game and then pulled off their miracle finish.