The Pittsburgh Steelers are rolling right now, as they picked up a 26-18 victory over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 9, pushing their record to 6-2 in the process. It was the second win in as many starts for Russell Wilson, and for the second straight week, the offense turned in a very strong outing with the veteran passer leading the way.

It hasn't been perfect by any stretch of the imagination, but Wilson appears to have full control of Pittsburgh's offense, and he should only grow into the role as he gets more snaps under center. In fact, when looking at his first two starts, Wilson believed that the biggest difference between them was that he felt “more fluid,” which comes as a result of shaking off the rust that comes with getting your first action of the year.

Russell Wilson building positive momentum with the Steelers offense

The Steelers posted a 4-2 record over their first six games with Justin Fields as their quarterback, but it's clear that Wilson has the offense looking much better now that he's the team's starter. Through his first two starts, Wilson is completing 63.2 percent of his passes, while racking up 542 yards and three touchdowns along the way.

Pittsburgh still has a lot of work to do, despite the fact they currently find themselves in first place in the NFC North, which is something the veteran in Wilson is aware of. But the more snaps he gets on the field, the more comfortable he figures to be, which is a great sign for Pittsburgh considering how he fared in his first two starts. Wilson and the Steelers have a bye week in Week 9, so they will have to wait until their Week 10 matchup to try to keep the good times rolling against the Washington Commanders.