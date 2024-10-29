Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson is sending a message to his team and its fans, following a 6-2 start. Wilson wants everyone to know that the Steelers have a long way to go before anyone can relax.

“We've got great confidence,” Wilson said, per ESPN. “We haven't done anything yet. We're obviously sitting here at 6-2, which is a great thing, but it doesn't mean anything. It doesn't mean anything. When we look back at it all, we got to be making sure that we're staying focused on the next task, and that's to really take care of our bodies, take care of our minds, enjoy this with your families and all that stuff this bye week.

“Because we've got a surge ahead of us that we got to go get, and there's a lot of great games ahead of us and we're not going to shy away from them.”

Wilson is in his first season with the Steelers, after signing with the team last offseason. He's missed significant time due to an injury; Justin Fields stepped in and won four games for Pittsburgh this season.

Steelers look solid in the 2024 campaign so far

Pittsburgh is 2-0 with Wilson starting this season. The quarterback room in Pittsburgh completely changed after the 2023 season, with Wilson and Fields entering the fold. So far, it seems to be working.

Pittsburgh defeated the New York Giants 26-18 on Monday, with Wilson throwing for 278 yards and a touchdown.

“I felt more fluid,” Wilson added. “I haven't really missed any games in my lifetime, and you miss five, six games, and you're just, ‘OK, all right, you got to get your rhythm.' … Sometimes it's not easy every possession, especially when you're going against good teams, and so you just respond. I think the most important thing is just response.”

Pittsburgh's head coach Mike Tomlin is pleased with the play of his veteran play caller. Tomlin says he understood that Wilson would need some time to adjust to being back on the field.

“I just thought he didn't need to warm up to it,” Tomlin said. “A little less rust than the week before, but I'm not surprised by his capabilities.”

The Steelers are also playing some excellent defense, which is certainly helping the squad. Undrafted rookie defensive back Beanie Bishop has three interceptions in the last two games. Those turnovers certainly helped Pittsburgh upend both the Giants and the New York Jets.

Pittsburgh's next game is against the Washington Commanders on November 10.