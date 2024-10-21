The New York Jets fell 37-15 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7 for Sunday Night Football, their fourth straight loss since blowing out the lowly Patriots in Week 3. Moreover, this loss might signal fans to hit the panic button after the recent trade for Davante Adams and firing of Robert Saleh failed to solve their problems, resulting in another meltdown loss. Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was honest in his assessment of the Jets after losing to the Steelers.

“We just don't do the little things well enough consistently,” Rodgers said, via Jets writer Zack Rosenblatt on X, formerly Twitter.

In another comment, via NFL reporter Connor Hughes, the quarterback said “the Jets energy was ‘flat' before the game at halftime,” adding that “he has to be better at changing that.”

Week 7: Steelers def. Jets

Whatever these little things are that they didn't do well against the Steelers in Week 7, Aaron Rodgers and the Jets must figure it out before the season slips completely out of their hands.

The Jets opened with a 15-6 lead from touchdowns on their first five possessions, but it didn't last long. Afterward, the team slowly gave it up, inch by inch, as the Steelers scored 31 unanswered points after Tyler Conklin's touchdown off a one-yard play-action pass from Rodgers.

Finally, the Steelers run spelled defeat for the Jets. New starter Russell Wilson, who replaced Justin Fields prior to the game, turned in a solid performance with 16-29 pass completions/attempts, 264 passing yards, and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Rodgers went 24-39, with 276 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Still, despite the loss, the star quarterback stressed that the season is still within the Jets' grasp.

“Everything is still right in front of us,” he said, via the Associated Press. “We have to somehow keep the belief in the locker room and start a run. We can't win 10 in a row unless we win the first one.”

Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich also expressed confidence that the chemistry between Rodgers and Adams will help them moving forward. They just have to find it again.

“You can see the great synergy. You can see the great relationship they had and the same page they were on,” the coach said after his second straight loss since taking over for Saleh. “At the same time, it's been a second since they played together. As we go forward, I imagine the relationship and production between those two is going to go up.”

Looking ahead

Meanwhile, the team hope to get more defensive production after the Jets signed Haason Reddick to an adjusted contract.

Reddick will report to the team on Monday, and will likely play against the Patriots on Week 8. However, depending on the results of that game, the Jets might see their season turn to dust sooner rather than later.