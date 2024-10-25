The Pittsburgh Steelers Week 8 matchup gives the team a chance for three straight wins, and a veteran signal-caller might be the catalyst behind the team's resurgence. Before their clash against the New York Giants, we'll be making our Steelers Week 8 predictions.

Head coach Mike Tomlin made the decision to switch starting quarterbacks in Week 7, electing to replace Justin Fields with Russell Wilson. This risky choice immediately paid dividends, as the passing game looked much smoother. The Steelers ultimately dismantled the Jets, cruising to a 37-15 victory. All indications are that Wilson will be under center once again when Tomlin’s squad faces off against the Giants on Monday Night Football.

With a win, Pittsburgh would move to 6-2 on the season. Ahead of kickoff, let's move on to our Steelers Week 8 predictions.

George Pickens has 150+ receiving yards, two touchdowns

It’s clear that Wilson is the perfect player to get George Pickens engaged in the game and to ensure the young wideout is productive and happy. The veteran quarterback knows to trust his receivers and has the confidence to take shots down the field and allow his deep threats to make plays. Wilson also throws the type of high, arching passes that provide Pickens with opportunities to run under the ball and box out.

The early returns were fantastic for Wilson, Pickens, and the Steelers. Pickens had one of the best games of his young career as he finished with 111 yards, one touchdown, and a couple of truly impressive catches that demonstrated his focus and coordination.

For Pickens’ first big play, Wilson threw a beautiful moon ball and the uber-talented receiver boxed out the defender with one arm while securing the reception with his other hand.

Calvin Austin III, Steelers' tight ends get involved

Just as Wilson helped to reinvigorate Pickens' play in Week 7 against the Jets, he also made some steps toward getting the Steelers’ other pass catchers involved. Wilson found big tight end Darnell Washington in the flat multiple times for easy pitch-and-catches. The veteran quarterback also got the criminally underused Pat Freiermuth involved down the seams and on the outside. The tight end out of Penn State is another player who benefits from a quarterback who can make arching, graceful passes where Freiermuth can use his body to shield a defender and come down with a contested reception.

Throughout his career, Wilson historically hasn’t been a quarterback who embraces the middle of the field, but he has done a good job of spreading the wealth and getting his tight ends involved. Freiermuth is a capable weapon for the Steelers, a lethal mismatch who can beat safeties and other defensive backs with his height and strength or beat linebackers with his speed and agility. He has soft hands and is effective after the catch as well.

Ever since the end of the Ben Roethlisberger era in the Steel City, Pittsburgh’s quarterbacks have struggled to utilize their weapons effectively. Wilson’s veteran savvy, unparalleled experience, and natural talent will help allow him to unlock the team's passing game.

Russell Wilson throws for 300+ yards, three touchdowns

It can’t be understated just how valuable Wilson can be for the Steelers as a passer. In his first game wearing the Black and Gold, Wilson threw for more than 250 yards and found the end zone twice. He has the talent, weapons and experience to get the most out of the team's offensive system, and fans can expect to see 300+ yard passing games become the routine once again for the Steelers.

If Pickens has a big day and the tight ends are involved, Wilson could easily throw for 300 yards and could even potentially flirt with 350 or 400 along with a handful of touchdowns.

TJ Watt, Cam Heyward combine for seven+ sacks

The Giants have a patchwork offensive line, and Daniel Jones is not exactly an athletic specimen at the quarterback position. He’s mobile enough to not be a complete statue, but he isn’t athletic enough to routinely avoid elite pass rushers, especially when they have an unabated path toward him.

TJ Watt, Cam Heyward and the rest of the Steelers' front seven will have plenty of opportunities to get through the turnstiles that the Giants have along their offensive line and make life miserable for Jones during this primetime matchup.

Heyward still has something left in the tank after a lengthy and illustrious career, while Watt is still in his prime and has already established himself as one of the greatest pass rushers of all time. This is a bad combination for Jones, and he should be nervous about spending most of this game lying on his back and counting the stars in the sky.

Steelers score 40+ points

The Steelers had struggled to score 30 points with any level of consistency since the end of Rothlisberger’s tenure under center, and they often struggled to even reach 20 points. Needless to say, their offense has been in dire straights for a long time.

While it might be a partial coincidence, Wilson got the team to 35 points in his first game under center. The Steelers will look to build on this in Week 8, and against a weak Giants defense, there’s every reason to believe that the Steelers can continue to make progress offensively.