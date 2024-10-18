The Pittsburgh Steelers have been a fascinating team to watch throughout the 2024 NFL season. Pittsburgh is 4-2 heading into Week 7 and is still right in the mix in the AFC North. The Steelers have a QB battle on their hands, and it seems like Russell Wilson will get his first start of the season this week. One former NFL QB does not believe this is the right move.

Cam Newton shared some fiery takes on the Russell Wilson vs. Justin Fields Steelers QB debate on First Take. Newton does not believe this is the time for the Steelers to replace Justin Fields with Russell Wilson.

“I'm not saying any other thing than what everybody's thinking,” Newton began. “We know the real Russell Wilson is not going to do something that we're expecting.”

Newton then fired back at the suggestion that Russell Wilson will be an improvement for the Steelers, particularly because of his play in high-leverage situations.

“Not like this though,” Newton responded. “Let us go through the New York Jets game. Justin Fields is exposing our weaknesses, [but] okay Russ let's go rock and roll. Not like this.”

Ultimately, it all comes down to wins and losses for Newton. He believes that Justin Fields should be given the benefit of the doubt because he's led the Steelers to a winning record.

“I'm saying it's 4-2,” Newton concluded. “At the end of the day, Muhammad Ali had to knock people out and also had to play exceptional defense. At the same time, you have to understand the style of how we need to win.”

Newton adding a punction mark to his statement by saying that “a win is a win” and suggesting that style points do not matter in the NFL.

Steelers insider hits Justin Fields with harsh reality check

Steelers Radio Network host Gary Dulac recently weighed in on the debate himself.

Dulac appeared on the Rich Eisen Show and explained why the move to Russell Wilson is not that surprising to him.

“This plot twist isn’t forming, it’s been brewing for a long time. The plan since the off-season since the Steelers spent several months discussing,” Dulac said. “How to be better, how to get into the post season, how to win a playoff game after 7 years of not doing so. How to become a contender again. They felt they needed to upgrade the quarterback position immediately and the plan was to do so by bringing in Russell Wilson and that has always been the plan.”

Dulac believes the Steelers coaching staff is not comfortable giving Fields full control of the offense. We can assume the same is not true for Russell Wilson.

“…they felt there are deficiencies in their passing game, they didn’t want Justin Fields throwing in the middle of the field, he’s not allowed to audible, he can check out of a play but we shall see how this will all play out but this was all part of their plan that they spent months discussing,” said Dulac.

It will be fascinating to see what the Steelers look like with Russell Wilson under center. If he struggles, Pittsburgh can always fall back on Justin Fields.