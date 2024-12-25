Before their matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, Russell Wilson made sure to gift the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line some gifts for protecting him throughout the season.

Wilson gifted the unit a Louis Vuitton duffle bag in Steelers colors, a bottle of Ciara's TenToOne Rum, a $10,000 Airbnb gift card that can be used anywhere across the globe, and custom-made Good Man Brand shoes in Steelers colors.

Wilson has only been sacked 24 times this season, which is one of the lowest in the league. Hopefully, they can continue to protect him at a high level as the regular season comes to an end and into the playoffs.

Russell Wilson bringing the best out of Steelers

Russell Wilson has been playing some of his best football in a while with the Steelers, and he has them in a position to make a deep playoff run. Head coach Mike Tomlin had nothing but good things to say about his quarterback during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

“I get the benefit of watching him operate everyday, not only in terms of his throwing talents and throwing the football, but just the unofficial things or the intangible qualities that he brings to the role,” Tomlin said. “He's got over a decade of experience. He has a way with his teammates that's inspiring, informational. He brings people together, he brings the best out of people.”

Before their matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles weeks ago, head coach Nick Sirianni praised Wilson for his play this season.

“I just know that he's been good for a really long time,” Sirianni said. “He's playing really good football right now. I don't remember the last time that I have been on a team that's gotten ready to play – I don't think I've been on a team here that has played Russell Wilson. Good player who has been a good player for a very long time. A lot of respect. A lot of respect for him.”

The Steelers have been clicking on all cylinders this season, regardless of who has been at quarterback. Justin Fields started the season and had the Steelers at 4-2 before Wilson stepped in and took over. Since then, the run and passing game has been well, and the defense continues to ball out every week.

If the Steelers can continue to play at a high level as the season ends, there will be a hard team to face when it comes to playoff time.