The Pittsburgh Steelers, with a 10-3 record that has them atop the AFC North, have been one of the biggest surprises in the NFL this year. Head coach Mike Tomlin has done a heck of a job leading this team, and easily the best move he made on the season was his most controversial, as it saw him bench Justin Fields, who led Pittsburgh to a 4-2 record over their first six games, in favor of Russell Wilson.

Considering how poorly Wilson played during his previous two seasons with the Denver Broncos, expectations weren't exactly high for Wilson, but he's been phenomenal under center for the Steelers since taking over for Fields. When looking at Wilson's bounce-back campaign, Tomlin claimed it was “inspiring” to see the veteran quarterback turn things around after his horrific stint in Denver.

“I get the benefit of watching him operate everyday, not only in terms of his throwing talents and throwing the football, but just the unofficial things or the intangible qualities that he brings to the role,” Tomlin said on “The Pat McAfee Show.” “He's got over a decade of experience. He has a way with his teammates that's inspiring, informational. He brings people together, he brings the best out of people

Mike Tomlin, Russell Wilson looking to lead Steelers to even greater heights

In his seven starts, Wilson has posted a 6-1 record, while putting up some strong numbers along the way. Wilson has already thrown for 1.784 yards and 12 touchdowns, and there's a chance he could surpass his passing yard total from the 2023 campaign with Denver when he only threw for 3,070 yards over 15 games.

Wilson's return to form has been a welcome sight in Pittsburgh, but he and Tomlin will both be setting their expectations higher now that they have proven to be one of the top teams in the NFL. And that will start with beating a tough Philadelphia Eagles team in their upcoming Week 15 matchup.