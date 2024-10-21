The Pittsburgh Steelers overcame a slow start to defeat the New York Jets in Week 7, 37-15, improving to a 5-2 record and strengthening their hold of first place in the AFC North. After the Jets rattled off two quick touchdowns to go up 15-6, the Steelers responded with 31 unanswered points behind a solid game from new starter Russell Wilson, who replaced Justin Fields after recovering from a calf injury. Moreover, the fans at Acrisure Stadium even booed Wilson for his slow start, which he talked about in his postgame interview.

“I really believe in being neutral, not being too high, not being too low,” Wilson said in response to a question from former teammate Brandon Marshall, via NFL reporter Brooke Pryor on X, formerly Twitter.

Week 7: Steelers def. Jets

Despite the boos for his rough start in Week 7 versus the Jets, the new Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson finished with 16-29, with 264 yards, and two touchdowns. Wilson even set a new Steelers record for most passing yards and points scored in a debut performance.

Likewise, head coach Mike Tomlin noted his new QB1's impressive performance.

“I thought he was excellent. I thought he got better as the game went on,” Tomlin said, who decided to start Wilson over Justin Fields prior to the Jets game. “But I'm not surprised by that. It has been a while since he's played some ball, but I thought he settled in, knocked the rust off and distributed the ball around and played well.”

During the postgame press conference, Wilson also added to his earlier remarks about staying even-keeled.

“You catch the wave, and once you find it, you don't let go,” he said, via Brooke Pryor for ESPN. “And I think the biggest thing is just knowing who you are, knowing the belief you have in yourself, and knowing that also, too, that was my first time back, and I was like, ‘OK, I'm starting to feel it again. Here we go.'”

Comeback season

It's still just one game, but Tomlin's decision to start Wilson paid off against the Jets. Previously, several talking heads in NFL media doubted Tomlin's Wilson gamble would amount to anything.

Even NFL legend Terry Bradshaw ripped Tomlin for shaking up the roster, even claiming that “Wilson should not be starting today.”

Moreover, Justin Fields had led the Steelers to a 4-2 record as QB1 while waiting for Wilson to recover from injury.

Still, Wilson's performance in Week 7 might have earned him the benefit of the doubt around the league going forward. He'll have to prove himself again in Week 8 against the Jets to keep his comeback going, though.