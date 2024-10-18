While Justin Fields has led the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 4-2 record, Russell Wilson has re-entered the starting quarterback mix. As the Steelers prepare for a Week 7 New York Jets clash, Mike Tomlin has decided his QB1.

However, he isn't telling anybody. As he announced a starter has been named, he simultaneously informed reporters he would be keeping that decision in-house, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

While Tomlin is staying mum, Wilson has seemed confident he will earn the Week 7 start. In turn, Justin Fields has been honest in his struggles as the starting quarterback. But for now that is all speculation. He might be keeping it close to the vest for now, but eventually the Steelers will need to truly reveal their quarterback plans.

Over his six weeks in the led role, Fields completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns and an interception. He added another 231 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

Fields has six fumbles, which lead the league. But almost worst has been the quarterback's inability to move the ball. In Week 6, Fields threw for 145 scoreless yards. He scored two rushing touchdowns, but the quarterback was far from prolific scoring the ball. Pittsburgh came away with a 32-13 win, but it's becoming clear that expectations are higher for the Steelers.

Russell Wilson's tenure with the Denver Broncos didn't go how both sides planned. He went just 11-19 as a starter. However, he's coming off of a season in which he completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

If Tomlin does truly go back to Wilson, Pittsburgh's offense will undergo a massive change. Whether that's good or bad would be up for Wilson to decide. If Fields is benched, it's a clear that that the head coach wants more from his quarterback position.

Tomlin's mind might be made up, but he wants the Jets to be on their toes a little while longer.