Snoop Dogg has several ideas on how Mike Tomlin can help the Pittsburgh Steelers break their cycle of mediocrity.

Head coach Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers are now in the midst of what projects to be a pivotal offseason for the course of the future of the franchise. Although Tomlin was able to keep his incredible streak of non-losing seasons intact this year, the Steelers were quickly escorted out of the playoffs by the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round two weeks ago, leaving the team with more questions than answers as they enter the offseason.

One person who seems to have quite a bit of answers is none other than legendary rapper and famous Steelers fan Snoop Dogg, who recently took to ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show to relay some of his wisdom to Mike Tomlin himself.

“The Steelers need some fresh blood on the coaching staff and some more dawgs… It's too basic right now. We play basic football just to basically make it to the playoffs to lose,” said Snoop Dogg, via Pat McAfee on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Indeed, the Steelers do appear to be in need of a shakeup, not necessarily at head coach, where Tomlin continues to be one of the league's most accomplished, but pretty much everywhere else, as Pittsburgh currently seems destined to stay on this cycle of mediocrity.

Of course, quarterback play can be attributed to a large part of Pittsburgh's struggles over the last few seasons, and it will be interesting to see which route Tomlin and the Steelers brass choose to go regarding that position this offseason.