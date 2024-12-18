The Pittsburgh Steelers lost the battle of Pennsylvania to the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, falling to 10-4 on the season. A disappointing game nearly became disastrous as star edge rusher T.J. Watt left the matchup with an ankle injury late in the fourth quarter. Fortunately, the Steelers seem to have avoided a season-altering loss as Watt received a positive injury update.

The eighth-year veteran was listed as a limited participant Wednesday after missing practice on Tuesday. The upgrade gives Watt a legitimate shot at suiting up against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday.

Watt is enjoying another dominant campaign with a team-high 11.5 sacks, 54 total tackles, six forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. The Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner racked up seven tackles on Sunday, sacking Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts twice and forcing a fumble before leaving the game with less than five minutes remaining.

Despite Watt’s efforts, the Steelers were unable to end their 59-year losing streak in Philadelphia. However, Pittsburgh clinched a playoff berth Sunday, benefiting from losses by the Indianapolis Colts and the Miami Dolphins as the AFC playoff picture comes into focus.

The Steelers can’t afford to lose star defender T.J. Watt

Although the Steelers are 10-4 overall and 6-2 since installing Russell Wilson as the starting quarterback, the loss in Philly caused Rex Ryan to lose faith in the team. Yet while Rex entered full-on panic mode, head coach Mike Tomlin cautioned the media not to “get dramatic” over the loss.

The Steelers played the Eagles without their top wideout as George Pickens sat out with a hamstring injury. The third-year receiver has missed two straight games and hasn’t been able to return to practice this week, putting his availability for Saturday’s divisional clash in serious jeopardy.

Perhaps Mike Williams gets another chance to take on the WR1 role. After hauling in just one catch for 15 yards against Philadelphia, Williams should have an easier time against Baltimore’s pass-funnel defense.

The Ravens have the 31st ranked pass defense but they’re the best in the league at stopping the run. That’s the ideal setup for the Steelers as the team has had more success throwing than running the football. Lead back Najee Harris has topped 100 yards just three times in 14 games this season.

The Steelers head to Baltimore to take on a 9-5 Ravens team coming off an easy win over the New York Giants in Week 15. Pittsburgh won the first matchup between the AFC North rivals 18-16 in Week 11.