As the Baltimore Ravens come off a huge win over the New York Giants, they next have a crucial matchup against their AFC North rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers. With the Ravens being in the midst of December, they enter a must-win game against the Steelers, not just for the division this season, but for the balance of power between the two teams, as Marlon Humphrey touches on it.

Pittsburgh has had the upper hand against the Ravens, winning eight of their last nine matchups, including the 19-16 win in Week 11, which also marked another defeat for Lamar Jackson, who is 1-4 against the foe. Humphrey would acknowledge the lack of wins against the Steelers and even say that a team meeting was “fiery” because of the frustration, according to NFL.com.

“The defensive meeting today was a little fiery, the team meeting was a little fiery, but it’s just going to build this week, and it’ll get talked about,” Humphrey said. “I think some people got a taste of it. There were a couple of skirmishes in the last game, but this is big. This means a lot to a lot of people. It means a lot to me being here for a long time, and if you don’t understand, the message will be very clear as the week goes on.”

The rivalry between the Ravens and the Steelers has been well-established, as even the losses themselves were all decided by seven points or less. Even in the aforementioned Week 11 loss, it was decided by Baltimore having three giveaways, two missed field goals, and 12 penalties.

Ravens' Marlon Humphrey speaks on self-inflicted wounds vs. Steelers

However, it could be credited to mistakes made by Baltimore that Pittsburgh is going to capitalize on, as Humphrey even mentioned to the media, admitting the inefficiency “bothers” him.

“I didn't know that it was eight out of the last nine until the last game, but it bothers me,” Humphrey said. “When I found out, it was surprising, but I know the guys in the locker room, we want to win this rivalry. Eight out of the last nine [games] — it's not a good number at all. So, the focus has to be at a premium this week, and it's going to take a lot to get that back on our side, but you want to be able to beat your rival.”

“That's actually something I was thinking about earlier,” Humphrey continued. “Why is that so? I feel as though it's kind of been more of them having better success. And why does that come? I think it's been a little bit of, kind of like you said, a little bit of self-inflicted [wounds]. I think we've sustained drives, and then they kind of die at the end. We've gotten a stop, [then] get a flag, gotten a stop, [then] get a flag. There's been a lot of different things that just seems like it hasn't [gone] our way. But it's not like, ‘Oh, we were just unlucky.' You got to play disciplined football.”

Baltimore is currently 9-5 as they are second in the division to Pittsburgh, who is 10-4 as the matchup between the two on Sunday is entirely important for claim of the AFC North but could be a turning point for the rivalry itself.