Pittsburgh Steelers defensive stud TJ Watt suffered an injury that would likely keep some players out for quite some time. He's not expected to miss any games though after dislocating a finger and tearing multiple ligaments last Sunday, according to Tom Pelissero.

Watt may require surgery as well, though he'll know for sure after the season concludes, per Ian Rapoport.

The injury did nothing to slow down arguably the best defensive player in the league as Watt wreaked havoc against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5. He collected two sacks, two pass deflections and recovered a fumble in a 17-10 Steelers win.

Watt is up to eight sacks already through five weeks. Sunday's game was already his third multi-sack game of the season. He's well on pace to break his own single-season sack record which he hit in 2021, tying Michael Strahan with 22.5 sacks. He also led the NFL in sacks in 2020.

Sigh of relief for Pittsburgh's defense

The Steelers' defense typically goes as TJ Watt goes, so it's a phenomenal sign that he's not expected to miss any time despite the gruesome injury. Pittsburgh's bye week certainly helps as the team is off this week, giving Watt more time to heal.

Pittsburgh's defense put up maybe its best performance of the season against Baltimore, limiting the Ravens to 10 points. The Steelers made two huge stops on fourth down, including a game-ending sack by Watt late in the fourth quarter.

If the injury doesn’t hinder Watt too much, he should have no problem continuing to rack up the sacks and make opposing QBs lives hell.