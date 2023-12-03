Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher TJ Watt appeared to injure his leg during Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher TJ Watt appeared to injure his lower leg against the Arizona Cardinals, and he went to the blue tent. Watt did not return on the next defensive series, according to Brian Batko of the Post-Gazette.

The Steelers ended up losing to the Cardinals, but it will be worth monitoring TJ Watt's status after the game. Pittsburgh has a home game against the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football coming up next.

TJ Watt appears to have suffered a foot injury and is being looked at on the sideline. Hope he’s okay 🙏pic.twitter.com/37kS7ZG5hh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 3, 2023

With the loss to the Cardinals, the Steelers have fallen to 7-5 on the season. It was not a good day when it comes to the injuries the team has faced. Starting quarterback Kenny Pickett left the game with an ankle injury, which led to Mitchell Trubisky coming into the game.

A couple of weeks ago, it looked as if the Steelers were in a pretty secure spot when it came to making the playoffs. Now, it is a bit more in doubt. Today was a loss to a team that the Steelers were expected to beat, and with Watt being hurt, it is imperative that they get him back as soon as possible.

On a short week before playing the Patriots, the Steelers might not get Watt or Pickett back by then. However, the Patriots are beatable, regardless of whether or not those two play. The week after against the Indianapolis Colts, it would be a tougher task for them to get a win.

This is a crucial stretch for the Steelers coming up, and hopefully Watt is able to return soon.