The Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona Cardinals are in a weather delay during their Week 13 game due to a National Weather Service forecast of lightning and severe wind. The Cardinals have a 10-3 lead.

UPDATE: “Cardinals have now re-taken the field. Game to resume at 3:20 pm ET,” per NFL Network reporter Omar Ruiz.

UPDATE: At approximately 3:40 pm ET the Steelers-Cardinals game has gone to a second weather delay.

At halftime of the Steelers-Cardinals Week 13 matchup, the Acrisure Stadium scoreboard posted a message to fans saying:

“The National Weather Service is forecasting severe conditions including lightning and gusty winds. Please take cover in the concourses and in the FedEx Great Hall.”

This game was close for most of the first half, as the two teams were deadlocked at three points. However, with just over four minutes to go in the half, Steelers starting quarterback Kenny Pickett went out with an ankle injury and is now officially out. Backup Mitchell Turbisky took over for the Pittsburgh starters.

After the injury, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray promptly led his team down the field and scored a touchdown. Murray threw a touchdown pass to tight end Trey McBride, but replay ultimately (and controversially) overruled that call. However, Murray hit McBride again on the next play for an official score.

This game is huge for the Steelers as they are locked in a tough AFC North battle and in an even tougher AFC Wild Card race. A win would be huge here for the team making the playoffs this season. On the other hand, the Cardinals are just 2-10 on the season. This game likely doesn't mean much for them, but a strong performance could set them up nicely for next season.