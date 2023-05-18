Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

TJ Watt gave every coach, player, and fan associated with the Pittsburgh Steelers a terrifying scare for a Thursday afternoon. He posted a video of himself falling into his pool while trying to clean it, phone in pocket and all.

Steelers TJ Watt took a splash while cleaning his pool with his phone inside his pocket. He claims he's completely okay 😅 (via @_TJWatt) pic.twitter.com/gL6bJZ2eBY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 18, 2023

Watt emphasized on Twitter that he is completely okay, giving Steelers fans the massive sigh of relief they needed after such a horrifying clip. After the Steelers lost the defensive end for some time last year due to a torn pectoral, it would have been a much harder pill to swallow to lose TJ Watt to a pool.

Luckily, the former defensive player of the year is okay and will be ready for the upcoming NFL season. After having to deal with injury in the 2022-2023 campaign, Watt hopes to stay healthy for a Steelers team that wants to be a contender.

The Steelers are a very interesting team to watch this season, more so on the offensive side of the ball. TJ Watt should still dominate the line of scrimmage and the Steelers will have their usual tough defense, but the headlines will be all about Kenny Pickett this year.

Pickett had a very solid rookie season, arguably the best rookie quarterback other than the San Francisco 49ers’ Brock Purdy. With plenty of weapons at his disposal, Pickett is looking to make a big jump in year two and help propel the Steelers into the postseason.

Nevertheless, the Steelers should feel confident that they will compete with Watt anchoring the defense. Thankfully for his fans, TJ Watt was able to avoid any serious self-inflicted injury from his dreaded pool.