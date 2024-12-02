It's quite common for pass rushers to be moved around the formation to create different looks, but most players have a preferred side of the formation. Pittsburgh Steelers EDGE TJ Watt, who had words for Myles Garrett on Saturday, takes that to another level as he almost exclusively plays on the left side of the defense, going up against the opponent's right tackle. After a two-sack performance against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13, Watt hinted that Pittsburgh would be experimenting with moving him around more for the rest of the season, per ESPN's Brooke Pryor.

“TJ Watt says they’re just dipping their toes in the water re: moving him around rush spots. He says this is just the start for what he expects to see more of the rest of the season.”

Speaking of his preference for the left side, Watt says it's like muscle memory.

“It just doesn’t feel right. It feels like I’m writing with my left hand,” Watt said “The bend isn’t the same. I just have so much muscle memory on the left side and it feels so natural. It just comes to me. When I’m on the right, it’s like I’m working against my body.”

TJ Watt's long resistance to changing positions

While on the Footbhalin with Ben Roethlisberger, former Steelers great James Harrison also spoke about getting Watt on the left side.

“I guess they decided after the year, move him to the left side and instant double-digit sacks,” Harrison said. “Like, I got a move on my right I can’t do on my left. If you are going against a better tackle, it speaks a little bit more, but you’re still professional athletes. If he stays healthy man there is no limit, no limit.”

However, just a week ago, Steelers insider Mark Kaboly suggested a change isn't likely given his history.

“I don’t know how much he wants to do that,” Kaboly said on 93.7 The Fan's Morning Show. “I think partially it has to do with him. He just likes coming from…I mean you remember his rookie year, he was on the other side, didn’t really like it. They flipped him and Bud Dupree and then all of a sudden he took off. But at this point, you’re gonna have to do something a little different. I guarantee if you ask Teryl Austin, he’d be like, ‘Oh we move him around.’ Yeah, you move him around two or three times a game, if that.”

With all due respect for Watt, he's very good at a few things, but the Steelers do not ask him to do a lot of variety. Myles Garrett does a lot more, plays at different spots, drops back in coverage more and so on. Does that make him better? That's only something coaches can properly evaluate for their specific system.