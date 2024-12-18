The Pittsburgh Steelers' dominant edge rusher, TJ Watt, is widely regarded as the favorite to win the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year award. However, several factors could complicate his path to the honor.

Watt is the frontrunner in the DPOY race, but with the caveat of staying healthy through the season’s end. “Pittsburgh edge rusher T.J. Watt is perceived as the favorite right now,” via Dan Graziano of ESPN. “Assuming he finishes the season healthy, I think Watt's probably a good pick to win it. But this race feels more open than in past years.”

Watt’s impact on the Steelers’ defense cannot be overstated. With two sacks and a forced fumble against the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday, Watt continues to showcase why he’s one of the NFL’s premier pass rushers. His presence consistently disrupts opposing offenses, and his knack for game-changing plays has kept Pittsburgh competitive in a tight AFC North division race.

TJ Watt looks to get healthy, return to action for the Steelers

Unfortunately for the Steelers, Watt exited the loss to the Eagles late in the fourth quarter with what head coach Mike Tomlin later described as a “low ankle injury.” Despite the scare, Tomlin shared a cautiously optimistic update: “He was walking around rather comfortably earlier today,” Tomlin said on Monday. Watt confirmed that X-rays came back negative and described his status as “wait-and-see” for Saturday's critical divisional matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

This latest injury adds an element of uncertainty to Watt’s DPOY campaign. Though he remains the most consistent name brought up in conversations with NFL personnel, “This race feels more wide open than in past years,” Jeremy Fowler of ESPN said, highlighting standout seasons from defensive backs like Xavier McKinney, Kerby Joseph, and Derek Stingley Jr., who have all made compelling cases with their impressive interception totals.

Adding to the pressure, the Steelers are in the middle of a grueling stretch, facing the Ravens and Chiefs within a 10-day span. While Tomlin emphasized that the tight schedule will not influence decisions on player availability, he made it clear the focus is on winning the division. “We're playing for a division title this week. Those that are healthy will play,” Tomlin stated.

Watt’s status remains a pivotal storyline for both the Steelers and the DPOY race. If he can stay on the field and maintain his current level of dominance, Watt could add another trophy to the already crowded family mantle. However, the race is far from over, and any misstep—be it injury or a late-season surge by another candidate—could change the outcome.